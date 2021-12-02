Marietta City Schools lifts indoor mask mandate
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools will no longer require masks in it school buildings.
That’s according to a Facebook post from the school district.
The district says masks are still required on buses because of a federal rule it is required to follow.
School officials say anyone is welcome to continue wearing masks inside if they choose to do so.
The district explained it is lifting the mask order because only nine cases of COVID-19 have been reported in its schools in the last four weeks.
Officials say the mask mandate could be reissued if the situation changes.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.