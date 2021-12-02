Obituary: Boone, Benjamin James “Ben”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Benjamin James “Ben” Boone, 34, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2021.

He was born April 16, 1987, in Parkersburg, a son of James A. and Jody Sharps Boone.

Ben was a 2005 graduate of Parkersburg High School and worked for his good friend, Scotty Berry of Scotty Scapes in Charleston as a landscaper. He loved being in the woods and spending time by the river. Ben was a member of 36th Street Church of Christ and was a friend of Bill W.

In addition to his parents, Ben is survived by two sons, Auston Wade Allen of Townsend, DE and Abel Thomas Boone of Charleston, WV; one sister, Jessica Dunbar (David) of Marietta; one nephew, Logan Dunbar; niece, Lakin Dunbar; special cousin, Amanda Delano of Parkersburg; several other close cousins; and best friend and soulmate, Kristen Long.

Ben was preceded in death by his daughter who recently passed, Ari Charlotte Boone.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Evangelist Mark Mason officiating. Visitation will be from 11 am till time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

