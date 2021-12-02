Obituary: Hitt, Edna Reba Packer

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edna Reba Packer Hitt, 78, of Washington, WV passed away on November 30, 2021 at the home of her loving niece, Debbie Eddy Goodwin.

She was born August 22, 1943, the daughter of the late Harold Clyde Packer and June Gregory Packer.

She is survived by two brothers, Donald Packer (Pat) and Ronald Packer (Kathy) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Stanley L Hitt, Jr., two brothers, Freddie (Jim) Packer and Richard Packer and two sisters, Ruth Packer Eddy and Jean Packer Wayman.

The family would like to thank the Coe family, her longtime friends and neighbors for their help.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow the service at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Hitt family.

