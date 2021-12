HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Granvill Henry Newman, 77, received his wings November 27, 2021. Survived by daughter Roberta Cremeans.

He was born in Huntington, West Virginia. He was a mason and also in Shriners Club.

No services.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Fly Daddy, Fly.

