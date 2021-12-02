Advertisement

Obituary: Nichols, Brian Keith

Brian Keith Nichols Obit
Brian Keith Nichols Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Brian Keith Nichols, 52, of Vincent, Ohio passed away December 1, 2021 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH.

He was born on January 17, 1969 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Carolyn Rae Bills Nichols of Vincent and the late Larry G. Nichols.

Brian had worked as an auto body man for several years and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his mother Carolyn, Brian is survived by his sister Jane Plymale (Mike) of Hurricane. WV, brother John Nichols (Michelle) of Vincent, nieces and nephews Emma Plymale, Reece Nichols, Stacy Bailey (Caleb), Hunter Nichols, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his brother David Nichols.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor George Horner officiating.

Burial will follow at Veto Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 - 1 on Saturday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious death investigation on 13th and Latrobe
UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
I 77 rest stop near Marietta to close December 1
I 77 Ohio rest stop to close December 1
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Modesitt, Roger D.
Shana Lee Modesitt obit
Obituary: Modesitt, Shana Lee
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
WVU Faculty Senate set to hold vote of no-confidence in Gee, Reed

Latest News

Granvill Henry Newman Obit
Obituary: Newman, Granvill Henry
Edna Reba Packer Hitt
Obituary: Hitt, Edna Reba Packer
Benjamin James "Ben" Boone Obit
Obituary: Boone, Benjamin James “Ben”
W. David Ware Obit
Obituary: Ware, W. David