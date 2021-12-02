Obituary: Nichols, Brian Keith

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Brian Keith Nichols, 52, of Vincent, Ohio passed away December 1, 2021 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH.

He was born on January 17, 1969 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Carolyn Rae Bills Nichols of Vincent and the late Larry G. Nichols.

Brian had worked as an auto body man for several years and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his mother Carolyn, Brian is survived by his sister Jane Plymale (Mike) of Hurricane. WV, brother John Nichols (Michelle) of Vincent, nieces and nephews Emma Plymale, Reece Nichols, Stacy Bailey (Caleb), Hunter Nichols, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his brother David Nichols.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor George Horner officiating.

Burial will follow at Veto Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 - 1 on Saturday prior to the service.

