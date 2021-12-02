Advertisement

OHP investigating fatal wreck in Belpre Township

By Zach Shrivers
Dec. 2, 2021
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A woman is dead and another is hurt after a Wednesday night wreck in Belpre Township.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say Joyce Strohl, 69, of Morgan County, was fatally injured after her 2016 Toyota Rav 4 was hit by a 1998 Buick Century at the intersection of State Routes 339 and 618.

The driver of the Buick, 22-year-old Ashtyn Davis, was also hurt in the crash. Troopers say her injuries were not life threatening.

Investigators say it appears Strohl failed to yield when pulling out from a stop sign at the intersection, though the crash is still under investigation.

Alcohol use is not suspected as a factor in the wreck.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department helped troopers on scene.

