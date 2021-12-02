Owners of local Wendy’s deliver breakfast to Parkersburg Police Department

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The owners of the local Wendy’s spent part of Thursday morning honoring Parkersburg Chief of Police Joe Martin and his staff.

Owners Kim and Ray Blackburn delivered breakfast sandwiches and coffee as part of the Wendy’s “Thank You Community Heroes Breakfast Giveaway” program.

Throughout December, the company is working to recognize all local heroes, like Chief Martin and his staff.

The Blackburns say they appreciate everything Chief Martin and his staff have done for the area, and this was a way to show their support and appreciation.

“I think it comes right to Dave’s values,” Ray Blackburn explained. “Dave wanted us to give back to our communities, and that is what we should do as business owners.”

Chief Martin says he was appreciative of the gesture.

“It’s heartwarming to me and to the department,” Martin said. “But it’s always, the Blackburns have always been very supportive of the department, and we always appreciate no matter what they do for us. They are caring folks, and we appreciate what they do for us.”

The Blackburns also gave Chief Martin a collapsible chair and a coffee mug.

