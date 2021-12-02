Advertisement

Remains of Ohio sailor killed in Pearl Harbor identified

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) - The remains of an Ohio sailor who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday that 19-year-old Buford Dyer, of Barberton, was killed on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the 429 who died on the battleship USS Oklahoma. The agency says Dyer’s remains were identified through DNA testing as part of its effort to identify those who were recovered from the USS Oklahoma. He will be buried on April 11 in Seville.

