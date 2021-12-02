Students give local healthcare workers a holiday surprise

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanks to kids at Jackson Middle School, staff at WVU Medicine Camden Clark and another local health center got a special surprise this week.

WTAP talked to the students about that act of kindness.

Earlier this week, Jackson Middle School’s select choir was outside in the cold, bright and early.

Choral Director Kristen Allodi remembered, “They showed up, they were on time, they were ready to go at 6:20, standing out there ready to sing all energetic and everything…,”

Students surprised healthcare workers with holiday classics twice that day.

Kendall Kimes of the choir said,“It felt really good to give thanks to people that have been working for everyone else.”

Choir Member Vic Chen remembered a special moment, “One lady came out and whenever she talked she said - she gave us the comment - she was like ‘you guys just made my day’ and that made me feel really good.”

The choir was invited to sing as a part of WVU Medicine Camden Clark’s ‘Thanks for Giving’ campaign, meant to show gratitude to healthcare employees and the community that supports them.

Allodi said, “It’s the fact that they’re seen -that we see you. We see everything you’re doing and we just want to be able to show our appreciation in the way that we can - through singing.”

However, Allodi hopes the kids learn something too.

“I think it’s really important that kids learn about the value of volunteering and giving back to our community,” she said.

Emma Withrow, another select choir member, said the smiles on healthcare workers’ faces made standing in the cold all worth it.

