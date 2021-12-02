West Virginians recognized with 2021 WV Spirit of Philanthropy Awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Philanthropy West Virginia presented the state’s highest award in philanthropy on Tuesday by hosting three smaller award presentations in three West Virginia cities, including Parkersburg.

Philanthropy WV had to postpone their annual West Virginia Spirit of Philanthropy Awards Ceremony in October due to rising COVID cases. In the interim, the organization hosted these three smaller award presentations with plans to host a proper celebration of the honorees in May 2022 as part of Philanthropy WV’s Annual Conference & Members Meeting

The presentations in Parkersburg included two honorees receiving the 2021 WV Spirit of Philanthropy Staff Leader Award and the Individual Philanthropist Award.

Robert “Bob” Boone, President of the Bernard McDonough Foundation was presented with the 2021 Staff Leader Award for his tremendous leadership and service to connect those in need with resources to create systemic solutions in the Mountain State. Bob leads the McDonough Foundation in their statewide grantmaking and collaborative efforts to develop systemic, replicable solutions in focus areas like substance use disorder recovery, supporting youth in foster care, basic human needs, and community development. In addition to his job, Bob is involved in giving through the Parkersburg Rotary Club, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation investment committee, and the Boy Scouts of America. “Bob is a remarkable connector, contributor, and collaborator locally, regionally, and statewide. We are fortunate to have his vision working every day to strengthen our state to pursue West Virginia’s greatest opportunities and improve our challenges,” shared Daugherty.

Reed Byers was presented with the 2021 Individual Philanthropist Award. Reed is an active young leader in the Mid-Ohio Valley community. He is honored for his work as a peer recovery coach, volunteering with Friendship Kitchen, the Healthy Kids Running Series and more. Through the GiveMore Connections and their How to Save a Life Program, Byers has worked as a peer mentor and completed many charity fundraising challenges. He works every day to inspire and build philanthropy to support individuals and families in need. Daugherty noted, “The Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia is fortunate to have such a generous, committed, and innovative young leader in Reed showcasing that our young leaders will and are transforming our communities for the better.

The WV Spirit of Philanthropy Awards was started in 2007 to inspire, recognize, and celebrate the generosity of West Virginians, organizations, businesses, foundations, and collaborations that are transforming West Virginia.

