WVU-Parkersburg faculty decorate campus for Christmas

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being the start of December, many places are getting into the holiday spirit.

Faculty at West Virginia University at Parkersburg are putting up Christmas decorations around the campus.

One of the volunteers, David Creel, says that the school wants to provide some Christmas spirit for the students.

Especially after all that happened with the pandemic, and not being able to provide this sort of festivity last year.

“It’s been a challenge. We’ve kind of been in a dark time. So, I think all of our students are really appreciative that we are decorating their campus. This is our students’ campus. This is our community’s campus. This campus belongs to the whole town. So that’s why we wanted to make sure that the doors are opened wide and we have Christmas lights and Christmas cheer throughout,” says Creel.

Creel says that this year’s theme will be “Home for the Holidays,” and faculty wants students to feel like the campus is another home to them.

