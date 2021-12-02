Advertisement

WVU-Parkersburg faculty decorate campus for Christmas

WVU-Parkersburg faculty decorate campus for Christmas
WVU-Parkersburg faculty decorate campus for Christmas(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being the start of December, many places are getting into the holiday spirit.

Faculty at West Virginia University at Parkersburg are putting up Christmas decorations around the campus.

One of the volunteers, David Creel, says that the school wants to provide some Christmas spirit for the students.

Especially after all that happened with the pandemic, and not being able to provide this sort of festivity last year.

“It’s been a challenge. We’ve kind of been in a dark time. So, I think all of our students are really appreciative that we are decorating their campus. This is our students’ campus. This is our community’s campus. This campus belongs to the whole town. So that’s why we wanted to make sure that the doors are opened wide and we have Christmas lights and Christmas cheer throughout,” says Creel.

Creel says that this year’s theme will be “Home for the Holidays,” and faculty wants students to feel like the campus is another home to them.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious death investigation on 13th and Latrobe
UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
I 77 rest stop near Marietta to close December 1
I 77 Ohio rest stop to close December 1
Shana Lee Modesitt obit
Obituary: Modesitt, Shana Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Modesitt, Roger D.
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
WVU Faculty Senate set to hold vote of no-confidence in Gee, Reed

Latest News

Athens, Ohio
Athens Mayor elected to National League of Cities Board of Directors
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/2/21
Remains of Ohio sailor killed in Pearl Harbor identified
A fire on Zion Ridge Road completely demolishes a barn.
Fire in Washington Co. destroys barn