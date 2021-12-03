Amendment filed in Harris lawsuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An amendment has been has been made to the lawsuit filed by Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Harris against Wood County Commission, the Sheriff’s Department, and Steve Stephens.

The amended complaint now has four causes of action while the original had just one.

The original complaint gave only intentional infliction of emotional distress/tort of outrage as a cause of action.

The amended complaint adds negligent retention, negligent training, and violation of the West Virginia Whistleblower Law as causes of action.

It was filed on December 1.

You can read the amended complaint here and the original complaint here.

