Brandon Lawhon signs with West Liberty University

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brandon Lawhon was a big part of the three-time defending Class A champion golf team at St. Marys, and he has signed on to continue his golfing career at the college level.

Brandon is staying in the mountain state, to sign with West Liberty University near Wheeling.

Brandon said the fit was natural, and he is excited to continue his golf career with a great program.

He says he will continue to work on his consistency within his golf game.

Brandon said it was his ultimate goal to go out as a state champion, and he accomplished just that.

