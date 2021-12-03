Advertisement

Crash in Marietta sends one to hospital

Car Crash
Car Crash(AP Images)
By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marietta, OH (WTAP) - A two-car crash in Marietta late Thursday sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the injuries appeared to be minor, and the person was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital more as a precautionary measure.

The call for the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Ohio SR 7 and I-77, came in at 11:07 p.m., and by the time WTAP called in to follow up on the crash shortly after midnight, the scene had been cleared.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP investigating fatal wreck in Belpre Township
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms selling Marietta plant
A fire on Zion Ridge Road completely demolishes a barn.
Fire in Washington Co. destroys barn
Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton
Investigators: Two or more people may be involved in 1995 Washington County murders
Owners of local wendy's deliver breakfast to Parkersburg PD
Owners of local Wendy’s deliver breakfast to Parkersburg Police Department

Latest News

Scholarships available from Parkersburg Area Community Foundation
Scholarships available from Parkersburg Area Community Foundation
Allison Barnes presenting at the PioBiz competition
Marietta College students secure funding for businesses at PioBiz competition
When you ask someone to describe Shana Modesitt, words like kind, caring, and selfless will...
Wood County Sheriff’s Department remembers Shana Modesitt
You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements