Crash in Marietta sends one to hospital

Marietta, OH (WTAP) - A two-car crash in Marietta late Thursday sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the injuries appeared to be minor, and the person was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital more as a precautionary measure.

The call for the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Ohio SR 7 and I-77, came in at 11:07 p.m., and by the time WTAP called in to follow up on the crash shortly after midnight, the scene had been cleared.

