Excitement in the air at Williamstown and Ritchie County High Schools for state football title game

MID OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -The Yellow Jackets and the Rebels are headed to Wheeling, but they aren’t alone. Each team has a strong student fan group who will tag along for the journey to Wheeling Island stadium.

Senior Yellow Jacket Emma Berman is the leader of the student section for Williamstown and plays a key role in spreading team spirit.

“I think this year, it’s gone up a lot because last year we couldn’t have a student section for football because we went red and it was family only. It’s definitely a big difference so I think everyone was ready to be back out there,” Berman said.

Williamstown is seeking their third state title in 13 years against Ritchie County…something Berman thinks her team will accomplish.

“I think they have a really good chance. They’re fighting a good competitor, Ritchie County. I think it’s exciting also because it’s two teams in our own LKC. It’s exciting playing a team that we know,” Berman said.

Quentin Owens a Junior over at Ritchie County High said this year’s team is known for its special talent.

“Everyone has been waiting on this group of players to get to this level in this age group to be where they are because growing up they were always pretty good at whether it was pee wee football, middle school football, they always performed really well,” Owens said.

Owens said the school and the entire community are eagerly waiting for Saturday’s game where they hope to make the record books.

“Given that we are going to the state championship for the first time in school history, it’s kind of been around school all day, all week it’s kind of, everyone is just waiting on the game like, ‘man I wish I was Saturday, man I wish it was, man I’m just ready to go,” Owens said.

Owens said he predicts a close game and a fun night of football with many of the players on both teams knowing each other well.

Regardless of the outcome, it will be a season the Ritchie County and Williamstown communities will never forget.

