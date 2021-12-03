Advertisement

Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements

You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid dashboard.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice made multiple announcements at Thursday’s press conference, one being that West Virginia now has its first female brigadier general in the history of the state’s national guard. Her name is Michaelle Munger.

Moving on to Covid...you might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid dashboard. It was clarified that this is due to that number being corrected. The number was higher before because of miscounting.

In more positive news however, November’s revenue collections were at record highs, according to Justice.

He said, “Now, here we are and the rocket ship ride that I promised - you’re dad-gum right. We’re riding it right now.”

Justice also announced that a Covid booster shot incentive initiative aimed towards older people will start but he has yet to announce details of that effort.

