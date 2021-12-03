Advertisement

John Hutchison to become WVa Supreme Court Chief Justice

John Hutchison to become WVa Supreme Court chief justice
John Hutchison to become WVa Supreme Court chief justice(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - John Hutchison will become the West Virginia Supreme Court’s chief justice on January 1, 2022. The court announced the move Thursday.

As chief justice, Hutchison will become the administrative leader of the state’s judiciary system, including circuit, family and magistrate courts. A new intermediate court system will open on July 1.

In 2020, Hutchison won a special election for a four-year term on the court. He was appointed in 2018 to the seat vacated by convicted former Justice Allen Loughry. The court also announced that Beth Walker will serve as chief justice in 2023. Walker also served as chief justice in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms selling Marietta plant
OHP investigating fatal wreck in Belpre Township
You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements
Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton
Investigators: Two or more people may be involved in 1995 Washington County murders
A fire on Zion Ridge Road completely demolishes a barn.
Fire in Washington Co. destroys barn

Latest News

Zach Miles and Dave Fleming
Dave Fleming Live in Studio, Vol. I, 12/3/21
Zach Miles and Dave Fleming
Dave Fleming Live in Studio, Vol. II, 12/3/21
Marietta Crash
Crash in Marietta sends one to hospital, 12/3/21
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/3/21
Amended Harris Complaint
Amendment filed in Harris lawsuit