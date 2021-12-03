John Hutchison to become WVa Supreme Court chief justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - John Hutchison will become the West Virginia Supreme Court’s chief justice on January 1, 2022. The court announced the move Thursday.

As chief justice, Hutchison will become the administrative leader of the state’s judiciary system, including circuit, family and magistrate courts. A new intermediate court system will open on July 1.

In 2020, Hutchison won a special election for a four-year term on the court. He was appointed in 2018 to the seat vacated by convicted former Justice Allen Loughry. The court also announced that Beth Walker will serve as chief justice in 2023. Walker also served as chief justice in 2019.

