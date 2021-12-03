Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The owners of Piggly Wiggly stores in Wood County and Ohio say they have sold the stores to a new owner.

Jim and Becky Oppe, who owned and operated the stores in Parkersburg, Vienna and near Athens, made that announcement this week on their Facebook page. We reached out to them Friday, but they declined further comment.

It’s not known yet who has bought the store group, which operated for decades as Foodland before becoming Piggly Wiggly in 2019.

The Oppes announced the stores changed hands December 1. We have confirmed the transaction does not affect the Piggly Wiggly store in Elizabeth, which has separate ownership.

It is not known officially how the change will affect employment, although the Oppes post says store employees “will still be here, ready to serve you”.

We will provide you with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.