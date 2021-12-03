Advertisement

Man who faked his own death to avoid sentencing placed on 60-day evaluation

A man who tried to fake his own death to avoid sentencing will have his sentencing delayed.
A man who tried to fake his own death to avoid sentencing will have his sentencing delayed.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who tried to fake his own death to avoid sentencing will have his sentencing delayed.

Jesse Wood, 26, was on probation for a sex crime. His sentencing date was scheduled for Friday.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, first responders were notified about a potential suicide jumper from the Ritchie Bridge, which crosses the Ohio River from Ravenswood into Meigs County, Ohio.

Investigators say Wood’s cellphone and vehicle were left near the bridge as part of a staged scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Wood was found hiding in a closet in his home.

Wood faces charges for falsifying an emergency report while on probation for a sex offense, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Council in Jackson County Judge Dyer’s court moved to set a 60-day diagnostic evaluation for Wood.

Wood will remain behind bars during the evaluation. The evaluation results and subsequent sentencing will be discussed on February 17th at 11 a.m..

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms selling Marietta plant
OHP investigating fatal wreck in Belpre Township
You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements
Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton
Investigators: Two or more people may be involved in 1995 Washington County murders
A fire on Zion Ridge Road completely demolishes a barn.
Fire in Washington Co. destroys barn

Latest News

Zach Miles and Dave Fleming
Dave Fleming Live in Studio, Vol. I, 12/3/21
Zach Miles and Dave Fleming
Dave Fleming Live in Studio, Vol. II, 12/3/21
Marietta Crash
Crash in Marietta sends one to hospital, 12/3/21
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/3/21