Marietta College students secure funding for businesses at PioBiz competition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Some Marietta College students are one step closer to starting their own business aftering winning some major cash at a competition this evening.

Students competed in the PioBiz competition-a competition where students present their business plans in the hopes of winning some much-needed capital in order to set up shop.

The top three business plans were presented to a judging panel and a group of students. Each group won some money but the winner was Art on the Move, by Allison Barnes.

She won $6,000 to help her start her business where she will provide mobile art classes and an online gallery that will sell work from local artists. Barnes says she already knows what her next steps are now that she secured funding.

“I plan to start working on a social media marketing plan which should just entail some research, nothing that incurs cost. However, I want to also start building my website, meaning that I need to start paying for Squarespace hosting so I can build the website and get things started on that front,” Barnes said.

Barnes was given just $1,000 to start and will be given the rest of the money as she proves to the judges that she is working towards her goal of starting her business sometime next year.

