Advertisement

Obituary: Dewiel, Roger Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Roger Lee Dewiel Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Lee Dewiel, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, was called home to heaven on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at Worthington Nursing Facility. He is survived by his loving partner of 47 years, Edith Hunt of Parkersburg and Franklin McFarland of Parkersburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mary Dewiel; uncle, Jim; aunt, Doris; three brothers, Dave, Lester Jr., and Walter Dewiel.

Roger served proudly in the Army for 15 years. He drove the bus for Henry Logan Head Start for ten and half years and was a Janitor for the Plum Street Foodland for several years.

He enjoyed going camping and fishing but his favorite times were when he could spend time with his favorite little buddy, Franklin McFarland. Roger liked having cookouts too. He will be remembered fondly as a caring, jokester kind of guy, who would help others along the way. Rest In Peace, Roger.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Wanda Whitehair officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dewiel Family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP investigating fatal wreck in Belpre Township
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms selling Marietta plant
Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton
Investigators: Two or more people may be involved in 1995 Washington County murders
A fire on Zion Ridge Road completely demolishes a barn.
Fire in Washington Co. destroys barn
Owners of local wendy's deliver breakfast to Parkersburg PD
Owners of local Wendy’s deliver breakfast to Parkersburg Police Department

Latest News

Granvill Henry Newman Obit
Obituary: Newman, Granvill Henry
Edna Reba Packer Hitt
Obituary: Hitt, Edna Reba Packer
Brian Keith Nichols Obit
Obituary: Nichols, Brian Keith
Benjamin James "Ben" Boone Obit
Obituary: Boone, Benjamin James “Ben”