Obituary: Dewiel, Roger Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Lee Dewiel, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, was called home to heaven on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at Worthington Nursing Facility. He is survived by his loving partner of 47 years, Edith Hunt of Parkersburg and Franklin McFarland of Parkersburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mary Dewiel; uncle, Jim; aunt, Doris; three brothers, Dave, Lester Jr., and Walter Dewiel.

Roger served proudly in the Army for 15 years. He drove the bus for Henry Logan Head Start for ten and half years and was a Janitor for the Plum Street Foodland for several years.

He enjoyed going camping and fishing but his favorite times were when he could spend time with his favorite little buddy, Franklin McFarland. Roger liked having cookouts too. He will be remembered fondly as a caring, jokester kind of guy, who would help others along the way. Rest In Peace, Roger.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Wanda Whitehair officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dewiel Family.

