Advertisement

A romantic getaway in Hawaii becomes a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Dawn and Kevin Kenny flew to Hawaii in mid-October to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

Hawaii News Now reports that on the way to their romantic getaway, the trip took a turn.

“It was just suddenly throwing up a lot on the plane, which never ever happens, and it just snowballed, and I went septic,” Dawn Kenny said. “It was just within hours.”

After being medically transported from Hawaii Island to Oahu, her condition grew worse.

While doctors treated her for septic kidney infections, she went into cardiac arrest twice and was placed on life support for 11 days.

“I was awake for three days with a ventilator inside my mouth, and that was difficult because they couldn’t get enough air in my throat,” she said. “That’s something I never want to experience again, that feeling of it. That was scary not knowing am I going to walk again? Am I going to go home?”

Once out of danger she needed extensive rehabilitation ― meaning a longer stay and increased expenses.

Through friends, Kevin Kenny found the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, which got him a kamaaina - a Hawaii resident - rate for five weeks at the Hilton resort.

During his extended stay, staff grew into a valuable support system.

“We wouldn’t be here without the people of the state of Hawaii,” he said. “There are certain people that have stepped up so much, that have kept me sane, kept me strong for her. I don’t have the words, but to say, ‘Mahalo.’”

After getting married in Waimanalo and vacationing often in the islands, the Kennys consider Hawaii a second home and plan to return soon.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Dawn Kenny, said while fighting to hold back tears. “We wouldn’t be here without everybody. We really wouldn’t. They are tears of joy because of everything that we survived. This was survival.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms selling Marietta plant
You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements
OHP investigating fatal wreck in Belpre Township
Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton
Investigators: Two or more people may be involved in 1995 Washington County murders
Car Crash
Crash in Marietta sends one to hospital

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting returning to face arraignment
When you ask someone to describe Shana Modesitt, words like kind, caring, and selfless will...
Services held for Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Shana Modesitt
Flames are visible in the distance as crews battle a wildfire at Beauty Mountain in Fayette...
New River Gorge wildfire lessening in coverage area
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a...
Court mulls whether Trump’s reply to rape claim was part of job
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because