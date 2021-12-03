Scholarships available from Parkersburg Area Community Foundation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates (PACF) has launched its 2022 Consolidated Scholarship Application. The Foundation administers more than 180 scholarship funds for the benefit of students in its 11-county service area (Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Ohio).

Through the Foundation’s online scholarship application, students are given the opportunity to apply for multiple scholarships through one easy application. To apply, students must visit the Foundation’s website, www.pacfwv.com/Scholarships.

The application must be completed and submitted online by March 1, 2022.

Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $432,500 to our region’s students. These awards were made possible by many generous donors who established scholarship funds with the Foundation to help our local students fulfill their educational goals. Each year, more than 200 community volunteers residing throughout the PACF’s service area assist the Foundation in reviewing the submitted scholarship applications.

To learn more about the 2022 scholarship application process, please contact the PACF’s Regional Scholarships Officer, Rachel Brezler, by calling 304-428-4438 or by emailing rachel.brezler@pacfwv.com.

