Student Athlete of the Week: Cara Taylor

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

Cara Taylor of Waterford High School in Ohio, was our WTAP Sports Student Athlete of the week.

Cara is a Senior at Waterford and has been a multi-sport athlete in her four years as a wildcat, including sports such as volleyball, basketball and softball.

She holds a 4.0 and is a member of the National Honors Society and the Spanish National Honors Society.

After high school, Cara plans on attending Muskinghum with an intended major in Engineering and plans to play on their softball team.

