Vienna parade traffic route update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna parade Saturday December 4, 2021 will start on 46th street and heads south on Grand Central Ave. until 23rd street where the parade will end.

The parade is estimated to last for about an hour and traffic will be delayed until the clearing of the parade. People are allowed to follow behind the parade but there will be a police barrier in the front and end of the parade.

“If people are traveling from Williamstown to Parkersburg we ask that they take Rosemar road around to College Parkway up to Emerson avenue. Or is the parade is significantly moved down West Virginia fourteen or down Grand Central. They can cut down to River road and travel south all the way where it comes out of Grand Central Avenue,” said Vienna police chief Mike Pifer.

Chief Pifer says traffic going north from Parkersburg to Williamstown on Grand Central will not be delayed at all.

The Parkersburg parade will gather at Parkersburg high school and will start on 13th and Market St. and heads south on Market and will end on second street.

