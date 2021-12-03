WineTree Vineyards mixes wine with family and tradition

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - WineTree Vineyards has been open as a winery in the area for over a decade but its wine-making roots go back generations.

Craig and Candice Bandy went into business together when they got married but their partnership started long before that.

Craig remembered, “We went to a ninth grade dance and, you know, ever since...”

And long before that, the Bandy family was making wine.

Craig explained, “The story goes back to my grandparents. My grandparents were immigrants to this country. They immigrated from Czechoslovakia with my mother aged three and my uncle Joe.”

And they brought a piece of home with them when they moved to Pennsylvania, in a town Craig describes as…

“..., a community with a collection of Hungarians, Czechoslovakians, and Poles and they would - all immigrants - and they would make wine in the fall.”

It was a tradition that brought the community together.

Craig continued, “They’d go to the strip district in Pittsburgh and buy grapes and they would crush them as a community. It was a community event. Everyone had a barrel or a crock in their basement.”

Then Craig’s parents moved to a suburban area of Pittsburgh, where the tradition waned.

“I was like 13 years old and my mother was kind of lamenting the community nostalgia about making wine in the fall so I said ‘Why don’t we just buy a wine kit?’” Craig remembered.

It went from buying grapes to growing grapes.

Next, Craig and Candice bought a farm and WineTree Vineyards began.

Still, wine and family continue to go hand in hand. In fact, it’s even framed.

Candice remembered, “Our granddaughter Amelia spent a couple weeks with us when she was three years old during the summer and she played on our windowsill of our old tasting room and saw grandma’s butterfly bush and marigold flowers….,”

It was a scene Amelia was inspired to paint in watercolor. That painting is now the backdrop to their hummingbird wine’s label.

Craig and Candice say they’re working on adding a restaurant element to their winery as we speak.

