Wood County Sheriff’s Department remembers Shana Modesitt

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Detective Shana Modesitt, a long-time member of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, died from cancer over the weekend.

WTAP spoke to her coworkers about who she was and what her service meant.

Shana Modesitt worked for the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years and, according to Sheriff Rick Woodyard...

“She was absolutely the persona of what a law enforcement officer should be.”

When you ask someone to describe Modesitt, words like kind, caring, and selfless will probably come up.

Lieutenant Richard George remembered, “Even when she was sick, you know, she would always think of other people first, and say ‘there are people who are in a lot worse than I am.’ You know, she was just that type of person. She was always thinking about someone else before herself.”

In fact, Woodyard described her as the most benevolent person he’s ever met.

And Modesitt wasn’t just a good person. She was good at her job too.

George said, “The investigations she did and the job that she did, especially with the crimes against children - like I said, she was passionate about it - she did such a good job with them. It’s going to be hard to replace her.”

Still, humility was a bedrock of who Modesitt was.

“She did the job so well, including the big investigations and she did a fantastic job with them but she was so humble and so modest that she didn’t think she was anywhere near as good as she was,” George said, adding that the only people who have anything bad to say about her are the people she arrested or they’re just lying.

Modesitt’s family asks that people donate to Pleasants County Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

