WVa’s Joyful Night holiday celebration to be held virtually

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - For the second straight year, West Virginia’s Joyful Night celebration at the state Capitol in Charleston will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday event with Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice is scheduled to be broadcast at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 on the West Virginia Channel and on social media platforms.

It will include the annual lighting of the state Christmas tree and performances from school bands. Cathy Justice also will announce student ornament contest winners.

