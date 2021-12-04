Advertisement

Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation

Mullins
Mullins(Parkersburg Police Department)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide investigation that began with a body being found in a home on the corner of 13th and Latrobe Streets last Monday.

Police say Eric Charles Mullins, age 47, has been charged with the murder of Lisa Lynn Rogers, age 56.

Rogers’ body was found by police officers who were doing a welfare check at her home on the corner of Latrboe and 13th Streets on November 29. Police announced the next day that her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators say they found a bloody palm/fingerprint impression at the scene that, after testing, led them to Mullins.

Police found Mullins late Friday night and brought him in for questioning. By the end of the interview, police say they decided to charge him with Rogers’ murder.

Police Captain Scott Elliot says investigators are still looking into any possible connections Mullins may have had with Rogers.

Authorities say Mullins was processed and put in the Wood County Holding Center until he can be arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Police say they are still investigating and anyone who has information can call Detective D.W. Miller at 304-424-8427.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements
Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership
Car Crash
Crash in Marietta sends one to hospital
When you ask someone to describe Shana Modesitt, words like kind, caring, and selfless will...
Services held for Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Shana Modesitt
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms selling Marietta plant

Latest News

OVU could lose ability to confer degress
Swimming pool
Parkersburg Development Department asking for public comment on Southwood Pool upgrades
WTAP News @ 5 - Southwood Park Pool Upgrades
WTAP News @ 5 - Southwood Park Pool Upgrades
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy
Washington County Sheriff’s Office still investigating sewing needle found in candy