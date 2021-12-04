Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide investigation that began with a body being found in a home on the corner of 13th and Latrobe Streets last Monday.

Police say Eric Charles Mullins, age 47, has been charged with the murder of Lisa Lynn Rogers, age 56.

Rogers’ body was found by police officers who were doing a welfare check at her home on the corner of Latrboe and 13th Streets on November 29. Police announced the next day that her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators say they found a bloody palm/fingerprint impression at the scene that, after testing, led them to Mullins.

Police found Mullins late Friday night and brought him in for questioning. By the end of the interview, police say they decided to charge him with Rogers’ murder.

Police Captain Scott Elliot says investigators are still looking into any possible connections Mullins may have had with Rogers.

Authorities say Mullins was processed and put in the Wood County Holding Center until he can be arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Police say they are still investigating and anyone who has information can call Detective D.W. Miller at 304-424-8427.

