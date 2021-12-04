Crash blocks traffic at intersection of WV-2 and WV-31

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A motor vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of WV-2 and WV-31 Saturday afternoon.

According to Wood County dispatch , the crash took place just before 3 p.m. and involved two pick-up trucks.

Officials say that many emergency vehicles responded to the call and that one passenger was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Officials say the scene was cleared and traffic restored by 3:45 p.m.

The injuries of that passenger are unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information is released.

