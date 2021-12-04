Advertisement

Olivia Congleton signs with Ohio Dominion University

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARREN, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Olivia Congleton has officially signed to Ohio Dominion University to play softball for the Panthers next fall.

Olivia will be staying in the Buckeye State, moving up to Columbus to further her education and playing career.

Olivia said she loved the early education program there as well as the softball coach and just knew it was the right fit.

She will miss her hometown and playing alongside her family, but she is excited to start the next stage of her life.

