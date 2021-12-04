OVU could lose ability to confer degress

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be a meeting on Friday, December 10th in South Charleston about whether Ohio Valley University will be able to confer degrees.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park. According to a meeting agenda, the commission will consider a resolution recommending canceling OVU’s authorization to confer degrees in the state. It would be effective June 30, 2022, if it passes.

If it is approved, OVU would be required to wind down its operations pending loss of its authorization.

That would include not enrolling new students or returning current students for the spring 2022 semester except for seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the semester who wish to return and complete their degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.