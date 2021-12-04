Advertisement

OVU could lose ability to confer degress

(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be a meeting on Friday, December 10th in South Charleston about whether Ohio Valley University will be able to confer degrees.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park. According to a meeting agenda, the commission will consider a resolution recommending canceling OVU’s authorization to confer degrees in the state. It would be effective June 30, 2022, if it passes.

If it is approved, OVU would be required to wind down its operations pending loss of its authorization.

That would include not enrolling new students or returning current students for the spring 2022 semester except for seniors scheduled to graduate at the end of the semester who wish to return and complete their degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms selling Marietta plant
OHP investigating fatal wreck in Belpre Township
Kimberly Fulton and Daniel Fulton
Investigators: Two or more people may be involved in 1995 Washington County murders
Car Crash
Crash in Marietta sends one to hospital

Latest News

Swimming pool
Parkersburg Development Department asking for public comment on Southwood Pool upgrades
WTAP News @ 5 - Southwood Park Pool Upgrades
WTAP News @ 5 - Southwood Park Pool Upgrades
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy
Washington County Sheriff’s Office still investigating sewing needle found in candy
BUILDING BRIDGES TO CAREERS AND WASHINGTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE HOST AN EVENT CALLED...
Washington State Community College hosts ‘Discover Law Enforcement Day’