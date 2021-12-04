Advertisement

Parkersburg Development Department asking for public comment on Southwood Pool upgrades

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg Development Department is inviting members of the community to provide comments and feedback on planned enhancements to the Southwood Park Pool.

According to a news release, the Southwood Park Pool enhancement project is currently slated for 2022. If approved, the project will utilize funds from a land and water conservation fund grant to modernize many features of the pool.

Some of the upgrades that are planned for the pool include new slides and water feature play equipment, shade awnings throughout, a concrete slab replacement, new plumbing and filtration equipment, new fencing, audio, and lighting upgrades, and ADA enhancements which included a lift and zero-entry feature.

The City of Parkersburg Development Department will host an informational meeting for members of the community at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14 at in the executive conference room on the second floor of the city building.

