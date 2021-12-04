Salvation Army needing more help with Angel Tree Program donations

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - The Salvation Army in both Parkersburg and Marietta is looking for more Angel Tree Program donations to come in.

The Salvation Army is close to wrapping up donation deliveries for the Angel Tree Program.

Officials of both facilities say that the deadlines are coming up, and both say that they received less than half the donations.

However, both say that they are thankful for all those who are bringing in their donations already.

“It’s just so great to see that the community is coming together to be able to provide Christmas gifts under the tree for the children that are in need in our area. We do have clothing, shoes, coats. We make sure that the kids are well-taken care of,” says Parkersburg commanding officer, Carey Richmond.

Including some non-profits like the Marietta Community Foundation coming in to help.

“I’ve seen them, and they’ve been coming over and helped us,” says Marietta commanding officer, Rosemary Hughes. “And they’re going to help us pack the bags and stuff and they bring more stuff to us. And they help us with stuff that we can’t do or we don’t have the ability to do. But, they come alongside of us and help us with getting toys for the kids. And just making sure everybody is helped during this Christmas season.”

For any information on how to help with donations and volunteering, you can contact either location by calling the Parkersburg location (304-485-4529) or the Marietta location (740-373-4043).

To deliver program donations, the deadline for Parkersburg is on Dec. 6, and Marietta’s is Dec. 10. Distribution days for the program will be on Dec. 17 for Parkersburg (Dec. 14 for Calhoun Co.) and Dec. 20 for Marietta.

