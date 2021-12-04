Advertisement

Washington County Sheriff’s Office still investigating sewing needle found in candy

Sewing needles found in Halloween candy
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it is still investigating a sewing needle that was found in a snack-size Kit Kat on November 1, 2021, in Lowell. The Washington County Sheriff says there are three other examples similar to this in Ohio.

They are coordinating their efforts with the other districts in Ohio that had this happen. They are scattered throughout the state. No one in any of these cases bit into the candy because they noticed it had been tampered with, says the sheriff. The case is still open, and they are looking for more leads.

The sheriff says this is an important lesson to inspect your children’s candy before they eat it.

