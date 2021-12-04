Advertisement

Washington State Community College hosts ‘Discover Law Enforcement Day’

BUILDING BRIDGES TO CAREERS AND WASHINGTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE HOST AN EVENT CALLED "DISCOVER LAW ENFORCEMENT DAY" TO GIVE TIME FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO INTERACT WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT...(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement from the M.O.V gathered at the college to speak to local high school students who found careers in law enforcement.

Dean of Transfer and Public Service Jona Rinard says they hosted the event because she understand the transition from high school to real life can be difficult and thought this event made it easier. She also adds that the face-to-face interaction with professionals can also make it easier to determine if that is a career they truly want to pursue or not.

Payton Alloway, a student at Warren high school, was involved in the program and echoed the same message and says that she thinks the event can help her in the future. “We were talking earlier about doing CCP college courses here to get a head start to pursue those and transfer them to different colleges. But I think it’s a great opportunity to start early and get some of those classes out of the way and make sure I know what I am getting into before I get into it,” said Alloway.

The presentation also included fun drone footage and a K-9 unit as well.

