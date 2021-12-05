95th annual singing of Handel’s Messiah tonight

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A holiday tradition nearly one century old takes place Sunday night in Marietta.

The 95th annual singing of Handel’s Messiah will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption at 7 p.m.

Composed in 1741, this work has become a holiday tradition around the world.

The oratorio is sung in English and concludes with the famous Hallelujah Chorus.

It’s a collaboration of the Marietta College music department, community members, and professional musicians.

Dr. Jay Dougherty, Director of Choral Activities at Marietta College says they “rehearse as a chorus once a week throughout the whole fall semester, starting in September. The orchestra and the soloists just come in for one rehearsal often, like this year, the day of the actual performance.”

Dr. Dougherty says this is his sixth year conducting the Messiah. He says it’s a big deal for the music department, but even more so for the community. Some singers, he says, have been taking part for many years.

Admission is free and masks are required.

