Belpre area veterans hung Utah and Arizona state flags in remembrance of those lost at Pearl Harbor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arizona and Utah state flags were hung today to honor the 954 officers and sailors that remain onboard.

30 officers and 431 sailors survived the sinking of the USS Utah that day an of the 52 who were lost on that ship only four bodies were recovered.

President of the Belpre area veterans, Bill Harpold, he says the event today wasn’t just for the victims but also the families of those as well.

“Just the thoughts of the families not being able to recover their bodies and have the closure that they need. We’re hoping that maybe this is one way that the ceremonies across the U.S that this is one way they can get closure for their family members,” said Harpold.

The Arizona and Utah flags will fly in the veteran memorial next to the Belpre Senior Center for the rest of the week and will fly half-staff on Tuesday to honor those lost at Pearl Harbor.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.