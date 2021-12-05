Big game in the Big Easy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd will be heading to the Big Easy later this month to play in the New Orleans Bowl sources to WSAZ this afternoon. They will be taking on the 16th ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun on Saturday December 18th and it’s a 9:15 EST kickoff.

“We are thrilled to be playing in New Orleans, especially given our impending move to the Sun Belt Conference,” said Marshall Interim AD Jeff O’Malley. “The Thundering Herd has a tradition of traveling extremely well to our bowl appearances and I know that our fans are eager to do that once again. We look forward to a great game against nationally ranked Louisiana and are pleased that this will be a league game in the future.”

“We are really excited to have the opportunity to continue our season,” said Marshall head coach Charles Huff. “Not only do we get the opportunity to play a phenomenal opponent, we get to do it in a great city, and in a very well-respected bowl. We are looking forward to all the great things New Orleans has to offer as we prepare to take on a really good football team!”

Marshall goes into the game with 7-5 record while Louisiana is 12-1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.