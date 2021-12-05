Advertisement

Luke Frazier returns to Wood County with West Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Frazier guest-conducted “Sounds of the Season” Sunday afternoon at Blennerhassett Middle School
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County native who’s made quite a name for himself in the world of music returned to Parkersburg today.

Luke Frazier is maestro of the American Pops Orchestra in Washington D.C. He’s been back in his home state this weekend, guest-conducting the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for their “Sounds of the Season” performances. After stops in Lewisburg and Charleston, the tour of shows ended this afternoon in the auditorium at Blennerhassett Middle School.

It’s a venue Frazier has played before...

“You know, I played piano in the jazz band. Right back on that side... ‘Alley Cat,’ ‘Jaws,’ all the classics…” Frazier told the audience. “Everyone in this room knows the quality and the history and the legacy of music in Wood County... I am one of the lucky recipients of an incredible education.”

The afternoon included performances by several of Frazier’s friends and collaborators from New York and Washington. The program also featured singers from the Parkersburg Symphony Chorus and the West Virginia State University Concert Choir.

Frazier will be conducting the New Year’s Eve special on PBS.

To see my previous conversation with Luke Frazier, follow the link below:

https://www.wtap.com/2021/11/04/wood-county-native-conducts-televised-concert-special/

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership
Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation
OVU could lose ability to confer degress
Accident
Crash blocks traffic at intersection of WV-2 and WV-31
You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements

Latest News

Performed Sunday night in Marietta
95th annual singing of Handel’s Messiah tonight
North Parkersburg Baptist Church hosts Miracle of Toys event
North Parkersburg Baptist Church hosts Miracle of Toys event
Belpre area veterans honor Pearl Harbor
Belpre area veterans hung Utah and Arizona state flags in remembrance of those lost at Pearl Harbor
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism