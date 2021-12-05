Luke Frazier returns to Wood County with West Virginia Symphony Orchestra

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County native who’s made quite a name for himself in the world of music returned to Parkersburg today.

Luke Frazier is maestro of the American Pops Orchestra in Washington D.C. He’s been back in his home state this weekend, guest-conducting the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for their “Sounds of the Season” performances. After stops in Lewisburg and Charleston, the tour of shows ended this afternoon in the auditorium at Blennerhassett Middle School.

It’s a venue Frazier has played before...

“You know, I played piano in the jazz band. Right back on that side... ‘Alley Cat,’ ‘Jaws,’ all the classics…” Frazier told the audience. “Everyone in this room knows the quality and the history and the legacy of music in Wood County... I am one of the lucky recipients of an incredible education.”

The afternoon included performances by several of Frazier’s friends and collaborators from New York and Washington. The program also featured singers from the Parkersburg Symphony Chorus and the West Virginia State University Concert Choir.

Frazier will be conducting the New Year’s Eve special on PBS.

To see my previous conversation with Luke Frazier, follow the link below:

https://www.wtap.com/2021/11/04/wood-county-native-conducts-televised-concert-special/

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.