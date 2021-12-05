North Parkersburg Baptist Church hosts Miracle of Toys event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the 32nd annual Miracles of Christmas event founder Susie Meredith gives credit to the community for all of the support to keep the event running so long.

“I wouldn’t say me. It’s our church family who does this,” said Meredith.

For Meredith the happiness and joy she felt during the first year of the Miracles of Christmas event hasn’t changed at all 32 years later.

“They will be very pleased Christmas morning to have because we try to give each child three toys. So I think our toys are beautiful this year like they’ve been in the years before. And I think it will bring the joy of Christmas into their hearts,” said Meredith.

The coats that the church collected last week have been distributed to all in need.

Next week will end the three week Miracles event with the Miracles of Food and updates will follow.

