Advertisement

Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism

Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Quincy Hill steps were discovered recently with white paint spread from the top to the bottom of the steps. Five individuals were exercising Friday morning when the paint was discovered and they notified the police of the incident.

Since the call it is currently being investigated as an act of vandalism and the Parkersburg police department are searching for video that could link them to possible suspects.

If you have any leads on the incident the Parkersburg police ask that you reach out to headquarters with any information that could help in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership
Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation
OVU could lose ability to confer degress
Accident
Crash blocks traffic at intersection of WV-2 and WV-31
You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements

Latest News

North Parkersburg Baptist Church hosts Miracle of Toys event
North Parkersburg Baptist Church hosts Miracle of Toys event
Belpre area veterans honor Pearl Harbor
Belpre area veterans hung Utah and Arizona state flags in remembrance of those lost at Pearl Harbor
Donations were collected, officials say proceeds will go to High on Hope Ministries
Wood County Christian presents drive-through live nativity
Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation