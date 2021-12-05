Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Quincy Hill steps were discovered recently with white paint spread from the top to the bottom of the steps. Five individuals were exercising Friday morning when the paint was discovered and they notified the police of the incident.

Since the call it is currently being investigated as an act of vandalism and the Parkersburg police department are searching for video that could link them to possible suspects.

If you have any leads on the incident the Parkersburg police ask that you reach out to headquarters with any information that could help in the investigation.

