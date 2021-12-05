Advertisement

Ritchie County wins Class A State Championship over Williamstown

Ritchie wins State Championship
Ritchie wins State Championship(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ritchie County Rebels won the Class A State Championship Saturday night in Wheeling, West Virginia.

The Rebels defeated the Williamstown Yellowjackets by a score of 42-21.

The Rebels struck first, but the game went back and forth until halftime. Ritchie County was still able to go into the break with a 22-14 lead.

They came out of the locker room and continued to build that lead and hold off Williamstown until the final whistle.

This was Ritchie County’s first state championship win as well as their first trip to the title game.

