Warren Lady Warriors defeated Marietta Lady Tigers

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors defeated the Marietta Lady Tigers by a score of 63-42.

This was the Lady Warriors first game in their brand new gymnasium, and they opened it up with a bang.

Abbie Smith posted and astounding 33 points for the Lady Warriors in an absolutely dominant day.

Leigha Lauer posted 22 points of her own for Marietta.

