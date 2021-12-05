Advertisement

Warren Lady Warriors defeated Marietta Lady Tigers

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors defeated the Marietta Lady Tigers by a score of 63-42.

This was the Lady Warriors first game in their brand new gymnasium, and they opened it up with a bang.

Abbie Smith posted and astounding 33 points for the Lady Warriors in an absolutely dominant day.

Leigha Lauer posted 22 points of her own for Marietta.

