Advertisement

Wood County Christian presents drive-through live nativity

Donations were collected, officials say proceeds will go to High on Hope Ministries
Donations were collected, officials say proceeds will go to High on Hope Ministries
Donations were collected, officials say proceeds will go to High on Hope Ministries(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - People came to Williamstown Saturday night by the car-full to see a unique Christmas display on the campus of Wood County Christian School.

It was called Our Living Hope and it was a drive-through live nativity scene.

The experience featured Christmas carols sung by students that could be heard through your car radio.

Event organizers say it was an opportunity to see “the magic of the very first Christmas brought to life.”

There were even live animals.

Donations were collected, officials say proceeds will go to High on Hope Ministries.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership
You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements
Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation
Car Crash
Crash in Marietta sends one to hospital
When you ask someone to describe Shana Modesitt, words like kind, caring, and selfless will...
Services held for Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Shana Modesitt

Latest News

Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation
OVU could lose ability to confer degress
Swimming pool
Parkersburg Development Department asking for public comment on Southwood Pool upgrades
WTAP News @ 5 - Southwood Park Pool Upgrades
WTAP News @ 5 - Southwood Park Pool Upgrades