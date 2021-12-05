Wood County Christian presents drive-through live nativity

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - People came to Williamstown Saturday night by the car-full to see a unique Christmas display on the campus of Wood County Christian School.

It was called Our Living Hope and it was a drive-through live nativity scene.

The experience featured Christmas carols sung by students that could be heard through your car radio.

Event organizers say it was an opportunity to see “the magic of the very first Christmas brought to life.”

There were even live animals.

Donations were collected, officials say proceeds will go to High on Hope Ministries.

