WVU to play in the Guaranteed Rates Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Mountaineers finished their season strong at 6-6, winning crucial games against Texas and winning the finale against Kansas.

Those two wins were enough to make their team bowl eligible, and today they have found out their fate.

The Mountaineers will be playing the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Dec. 28th, and that game will kickoff at 10:15 p.m. ET. and it will be located in Phoenix, Ariz.

