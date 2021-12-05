Advertisement

WVU to play in the Guaranteed Rates Bowl

WVU to play in Guaranteed Rates Bowl
WVU to play in Guaranteed Rates Bowl(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Mountaineers finished their season strong at 6-6, winning crucial games against Texas and winning the finale against Kansas.

Those two wins were enough to make their team bowl eligible, and today they have found out their fate.

The Mountaineers will be playing the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Dec. 28th, and that game will kickoff at 10:15 p.m. ET. and it will be located in Phoenix, Ariz.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership
Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation
OVU could lose ability to confer degress
Accident
Crash blocks traffic at intersection of WV-2 and WV-31
You might notice a notable drop in the number of people vaccinated on the state’s Covid...
Governor Jim Justice makes multiple announcements

Latest News

Ritchie wins State Championship
Ritchie County wins Class A State Championship over Williamstown
Olivia Congleton signs with Ohio Dominion University
Olivia Congleton signs with Ohio Dominion University
Scores from December 3
Scoreboard: December 3, 2021
Brandon Lawhon (center) signs with West Liberty to play golf
Brandon Lawhon signs with West Liberty University