1st WV high school hoops rankings are out

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three of the four reigning state champions were picked first in the preseason boys basketball poll by the WV Associated Press. The regular season begins for the teams on Tuesday December 7th.

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (3) 80

2. Morgantown (4) 69

3. Martinsburg (1) 68

4. Cabell Midland (1) 64

5. Huntington 55

6. South Charleston 40

7. University 38

8. Jefferson (1) 31

9. Woodrow Wilson 18

10. Parkersburg South 16

(tie) Capital 16

Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 14, Greenbrier East 12, Parkersburg 9, Hurricane 7, Hedgesville 6, Brooke 4, Spring Valley 3.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (8) 88

2. Fairmont Senior 66

3. Logan (1) 64

4. Wheeling Central 63

5. Herbert Hoover 59

6. Nitro 49

7. Robert C. Byrd (1) 45

8. Winfield 44

9. Notre Dame 18

10. Grafton 13

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 11, Lincoln County 9, Hampshire 7, Berkeley Springs 5, Scott 3, Trinity 2, Independence 2, Nicholas County 1, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (10) 100

2. Charleston Catholic 71

3. Williamstown 56

4. Bluefield 55

5. St. Marys 54

6. Chapmanville 51

7. Clay County 32

8. Wyoming East 23

9. Ravenswood 17

10. Magnolia 16

Others receiving votes: South Harrison 14, Braxton County 13, Parkersburg Catholic 10, Mingo Central 9, Ritchie County 8, St. Joseph 7, Liberty Raleigh 7, Moorefield 7.

Class A

1. Man (6) 96

2. James Monroe (3) 86

3. Tug Valley (1) 77

4. Webster County 61

5. Tolsia 43

6. Pendleton County 42

7. Cameron 36

8. Greater Beckley Christian 24

(tie) Clay-Battelle 24

10. Greenbrier West 15

Others receiving votes: Sherman 11, Doddridge County 10, Tucker County 9, Madonna 7, Tyler Consolidated 6, Mount View 3.

