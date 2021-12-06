Advertisement

Affordable Care Act enrollment event happening this Wednesday at the courthouse annex

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An event is coming for people looking for an affordable health care plan this week.

An open enrollment event will be held this Wednesday at the Wood County Courthouse Annex.

This event is being held by WV Navigator, as they will be providing those attending with enrollment opportunities for the Affordable Care Act.

WV Navigator director, Jeremy Smith, says that the program is wanting to highlight the lower rates that people can apply for this year.

“The rates are actually more affordable than I’ve ever seen. And in fact, the majority of people can get a plan for under ten dollars a month this year. So, we are really trying to get the word out that even if you’ve checked this program in the past and wasn’t very happy, you really need to come back and look at the new rates this year. Because it has made all the difference in the world,” says Smith.

The event will be taking place in the Fort Boreman room of the Courthouse Annex.

And the hours will be from one to seven in the evening.

