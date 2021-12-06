BACKGROUND | Ohio Valley University could lose its ability to award degrees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Higher Learning Policy Commission will consider a resolution revoking Ohio Valley University’s ability to award degrees this Friday.

According to background given on the commission’s agenda, OVU has recently had trouble paying its employees and giving its students their transcripts.

The commission met with school officials on October 29th, when school officials said they have been unable to access transcript data since early summer 2021 because of a failed server. They also told the commission that they have had payroll problems since the 2020/2021 school year.

OVU representatives said they were expecting a donation on November 3rd that would help alleviate their problems, but the commission agenda says OVU never confirmed that donation was made.

The agenda also says OVU is not expecting to have any math or English faculty for the spring 2022 term.

Ohio Valley University’s accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, which is separate form the West Virginia Higher Learning Policy Commission, put the school on probation in July of 2020 and has raised concerns about the school since.

The Policy Commission agenda says the Higher Learning Commission is currently considering putting OVU on administrative probation. Schools under administrative probation could lose their accreditation if the Higher Learning Commission doesn’t see it’s concerns addressed within a certain time period.

The resolution being considered by the Policy Commission would require OVU to take steps to wind down its operations before it loses the ability to confer degrees. Those steps include not allowing students to return to campus, besides graduating seniors, and not allowing new students to enroll in the spring.

If the resolution adopted, the school won’t be allowed to award degrees passed June 30, 2022.

You can read about other issues raised on the agenda here.

The Ohio Valley University item starts on page 215.

We reached out to OVU for comment, but have not heard back from any school officials.

