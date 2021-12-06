Advertisement

Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad rolls annual Christmas Train through town

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Christmas Train will roll through the M.O.V this weekend. The train will be decorated with Christmas lights and wreaths to bring the Christmas spirit into town.

The train will be rolling into town with some special guests as well. Santa and Mrs. Claus are helping spread the holiday joy and they will ride the trains to all the stops involved.

For the B.I.P workers the joy comes from being able to roll out joy for the younger children who come out.

”It’s with great pleasure that I get to return that favor to other people’s kids and other families especially during COVID-19 and how stressful it’s been. It’s nice to put smiles on peoples faces and give them a little bit of cheer through a year that has been pretty tough,” said Derek Montgomery who works for the B.I.P.

The train will make four stops between Friday and Sunday. Friday the train will stop in Waterford near the feed store between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M.. Saturday the train rolls through Marietta at 315 Market St. from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.. Sunday the train will make two stops the first being at Depot Street in Belpre from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. and the final stop is in Parkersburg from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M..

